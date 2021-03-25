Maharashtra reported 35,952 fresh COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths in the last 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 35,952 fresh COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths in the last 24 hours, its highest-ever single-day spike ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The state's death now stands at 53,795 while 26,00,833 have been infected from the novel virus so far.

Mumbai alone reported 5,504 new coronavirus cases in the same time span, with the city also marking its highest-ever single-day spike. The city also saw 14 deaths, which took its death toll to 11,620.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,340 and 1,747 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,340 cases were reported in other areas of Pune district.

In Marathwada region, Aurangabad reported 1,380 cases while 958 cases were detected in Nanded district. Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring city) added 2,656 and 1,014 cases, respectively.

Pune city reported highest 16 deaths during the day, followed by Nagpur city where 14 people succumbed to the infection.

With discharge of 20,444 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 22,83,037. There are 2,62,685 active cases now.

As many as 1,53,447 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the total to 1,88,78,754.

A Times of India quoted state's health department predicting the state's active cases to top 3-lakh mark by April 4. Currently, the number of active cases stand at 2,62,685.

It has predicted that the death toll in the state could rise above 64,000 in next 11 days. These projections are based on the current 1 per cent weekly average growth rate of infections, and has been shared with all districts in the state.

According to the report, the department used cumulative case fatality rate of 2.27 per cent to predict 64,613 possible mortalities against a total caseload of 28,24,382, indicating a projection of up to 1,000 deaths a day over the next two weeks.

With the state on edge and being the biggest contributor in the country's caseload, the Maharashtra govermment has been reimposing several restrictions, which include partial lockdowns and night curfews.

News18 quoted Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar saying that the authorities may impose a lockdown in the city if citizens continue to violate COVID-19 restrictions. "People’s consistent and complete disregard to norms is forcing us to consider imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew," she was quoted as saying.

