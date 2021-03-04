Maharashtra reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, highest in the last more than four months, taking the tally of infections to 21,79,185.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of cases in the last four months, close to 10,000 fresh infections, which has raised the alarms of the state authorities as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s deadline of 15 days to review the situation and take a call on reimposing lockdown.

On Wednesday, the state reported 9,855 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 21,79,185. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 52,280 with 42 fresh fatalities.

This is the highest single-day spike in number of cases since October 17 when the state saw 10,259 cases, after which the graph had declined.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 20,43,349. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta