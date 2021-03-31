Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur saw maximum number of cases in the state, reporting 5399, 4,502 cases, and 2,114 cases respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported another record single-day spike of 39,544 fresh COVID-19 cases and 227 deaths. Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur saw maximum number of cases in the state, reporting 5399, 4,502 cases, and 2,114 cases respectively.

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government last week announced a ban on all types of gatherings, including political and religious.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the state's economy.

On Tuesday, the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government spoke in different voices on the need for a fresh lockdown in the state, with some leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena questioning its effectiveness against the epidemic.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said people should be ready for stringent measures in the coming days to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Tope said saving lives is the government's priority, the minister told reporters here. Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has increased from 5,493 on February 17 to 34,456 on March 24. The average daily deaths have also increased from 32 on February 10 to 118 on March 24.

On Tuesday, The Centre said that the coronavirus situation is "turning from bad to worse" and is a huge cause of worry especially for some states. It said that eight of the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district, is also on the list.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent."

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken."

Hospitals and ICUs have to be readied. If cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed, Paul warned.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta