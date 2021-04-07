India Coronavirus News: Both Delhi and Mumbai have imposed night curfews while the latter has also announced weekend lockdowns to contain the spread of virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported close to 60,000 fresh infections with Mumbai alone reporting over 10,000 cases while Delhi saw over 5,500 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded the highest daily count of 59,907 cases, taking the state tally to 3,173,261. With 322 deaths recorded in the day, the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 56652. Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities. This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported more than 10,000 infections. For the third time this month, it has witnessed a single-day case growth in five digits.

The record spike in the state comes on a day when Union Health Minister said the "lackadaisical" attitude of the Maharashtra government has "singularly bogged down" the entire country's efforts to fight the virus.

Vardhan said the allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless and the states, including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, need to improve the implementation of their testing and containment strategies and vaccination drive.

While the chorus for relaxing age criteria for vaccination grew louder, Harsh Vardhan alleged that the states were trying to cover their "failures" and spread panic among the people by demanding vaccination for all without first inoculating enough of the eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 5,506 fresh COVID-19 cases, the sharpest daily spike this year, that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568 while 20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,133. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has seen a rise of over 5,000 cases. The city had reported 5,100 fresh cases on Tuesday.

Both Delhi and Mumbai have imposed night curfews while the latter has also announced weekend lockdowns to contain the spread of virus.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the one-lakh mark for the second time in three days, taking the tally to 1,28,01,785 till Wednesday morning, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 fatalities.

