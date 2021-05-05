Maharashtra COVID Tally: The state on Wednesday reported a record 920 deaths in a span of 24 hours, its highest ever since the pandemic broke out last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 57,640 fresh COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours along with 920 deaths, the highest-ever in a day since the pandemic broke out last year. The fresh spike has pushed the state's caseload to 48,80,542 while the death toll stands at 72,662. The state currently has 6.41 lakh active cases.

Of the new 57,460 cases and 920 deaths, Mumbai reported 3,882 cases and 77 fatalities while Pune logged 9,084 cases and 93 deaths. Mumbai's daily cases also saw a spike after reporting less than 3,000 cases for two consecutive days - 2,554 cases on Tuesday and 2,662 cases on Monday.

The state reported 51,880 cases and 891 deaths on Tueday, 48,621 cases and 567 deaths on Monday, 56,647 cases and 669 deaths on Sunday and a record 63,282 new COVID-19 cases and 802 deaths on Saturday.

The spike in cases comes even as the authorities claimed that some of the worst affected districts in the state showed a declining trend in infections.

While strict curbs have been imposed in several parts of the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has ruled the possibility of imposing a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread of virus. Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra are latest to witness strict restrictions in wake of the rise in cases and deaths.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta