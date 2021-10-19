New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs in the state, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday extended the timings of all restaurants and eateries to function till midnight 12 am and all other establishments allowed to function till 11 pm.

Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of SDMA, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said.

"All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 am, and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11pm," read an order by the State government.

This comes after on Monday the Maharashtra decided to extend the timings of shops and restaurants in the state to 10 pm. Along with this, the state government has also decided to open amusement parks from October 22. However, water rides in amusement parks will remain suspended for now.

The decision was taken after the state witnessed a steep dip in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides,” said Maharashtra CMO.

The issue of vaccination to children was also discussed in the meeting during which the CM instructed the health department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready.

The Maharashtra government last week issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theaters, allowing them to operate at half of the total capacity, social distancing and other COVID-19 related norms must be followed, said the guidelines.

Spectators must be vaccinated or their health status on the Aarogya Setu app must show as safe, according to the SOPs. In addition, the air-conditioning in cinema halls should be set at temperatures between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40 to 70 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha