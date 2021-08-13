Delta Plus Variant: This comes a day after the BMC said that a 60-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs of the city, who had passed away on July 24, had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Friday reported its third death due to the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 after a 69-year-old man succumbed to infection in Raigad's Nagothane, reported news agency IANS quoting officials.

This comes a day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a 60-year-old woman from the eastern suburbs of the city, who had passed away on July 24, had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant.

The officials said that the woman was fully vaccinated, but had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 with symptoms like dry cough, loss of taste, body ache and headache. They said that the woman was put on oxygen support and given steroids and Remdesivir as part of the treatment but could not survive.

Before that, the first patient of Delta Plus variant in the state — an 80-year-old woman — had expired in Ratnagiri on June 13. That woman had not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials had said.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Health Department had pegged the number of Delta Plus variant patients in the state at 65 to date, as per data from the Institute of Genomics Integrative Biology lab.

Among these 65, the highest 13 are from Jalgaon, 12 from Ratnagiri, 11 from Mumbai, six each in Thane and Pune, three in Palghar, two each in Raigad, Nanded, and Gondia, and one each from Sindhudurg, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Nandurbar, Akola, and Chandrapur.

The patients include 33 women and 32 men, and a whopping 33 cases ~ or nearly half ~ of those infected are in the 19-45 age group, while 17 are 46-60 years and seven in the above-60 age group.

As a precaution, the Health Department has started searching for the close contacts of these infectees on a war footing, their travel history, vaccination status, recent medical status, and other relevant details to prevent more infections, said the officials.

The Delta Plus (AY.1) is a mutation of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 (B.1.617.2). It was detected in Maharashtra during the second wave of coronavirus. The Union health ministry declared it as a variant of concern in July. Amid growing cases of Delta Plus in Maharashtra, which currently stands at 65, medical experts have stressed the need to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination process.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma