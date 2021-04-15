Battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi has left financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally of cases, becoming the worst-affected city in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after registering its highest single-day spike, Delhi registered a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the state logged 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities due to the disease during the last 24 hours. The fresh infections took the overall caseload in the national capital to 7,84,137, while the death toll reached 11,652.

This comes as Delhi continued to witness an alarming surge in the coronavirus cases from past few days. The national capital had registered 17,282 new infections, its highest single-day spike till date on Wednesday. However, the number of total tests conducted on Wednesday was 82,569, relatively less than the over 1.08 lakh tests done on Tuesday.

The positivity rate on Thursday mounted to 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi. The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far.

The Delhi government has also imposed a weekend curfew in the state to tackle the rising CPVID-19 cases. The weekend curfew will start from Friday 10 pm and will remain in force till Monday 5 am. However, all essential services will remain exempted during the curfew hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, witnessed a spike in Thursday's fresh infections as compared to Wednesday's COVID-19 cases. The state reported 61,695 fresh COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload in the state to 36,39,855.

Subsequently, the death toll in Maharashtra also climbed up to 59,153 after 349 new fatalities were reported from across the state. The number of active cases in Maharashtra also rose 6,20,060 after the latest spike in cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday had registered a total of 58,952 new cases which took the overall COVID-19 caseload to 35,78,160. After yesterday's infections, the active cases in the state reached 6,12,070 which have now climbed up to 6,20,060. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 60,212 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta