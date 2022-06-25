Maharashtra Reports Over 1,700 COVID Cases; Delhi Sees Nearly 70% Jump In Containment Zones

India on Saturday witnessed a decline in Covid-19 cases as the daily Covid tally was reported 8 per cent lower than yesterday. In the last 24 hours, India reported 15,940 fresh cases with 20 new deaths. Two days back, there was a massive rise in Covid cases across the country, and the major contributors were Delhi and Maharashtra.

COVID CASES IN MAHARASHTRA

There was a glitch in the ICMR portal, due to which Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,728 COVID-19 cases, lower than the actual rise. On June 24, the cases in India's financial capital were recorded as 4,205 COVID-19 cases after breaching the 5,000-mark on Thursday.

“Today, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of COVID-19 cases cannot be downloaded. So, the state has recorded 1,728 cases today, lower than the actual (number). Remaining data will be added as soon as the portal starts functioning normally,” the department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Saturday reported 840 COVID-19 cases. a fall attributed to the glitches in the ICMR portal and three fatalities.

COVID CASES IN DELHI

With a significant rise in Covid cases in the national capital, there is an increase in containment zones from 190 on June 17 to 322 on June 24. As per the official data, this is an increase of about 70 per cent.

The officials further said that most of the cases are being reported from family or neighborhood clusters. Micro-containment zones are being made in order to contain the spread of infection.

TELANGANA COVID CASES

Telangana continued to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 496 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 7,98,621.

NEW COVID CASES IN GUJARAT

On Saturday, Gujarat reported 419 new cases, which took the tally to 12,29,708. However, the death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,946, said the health department.

COVID CASES IN HIMACHAL PRADESH

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 63 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 2,85,705, while one more fatality took the death toll to 4,122, an official here said.