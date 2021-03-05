Maharashtra Coronavirus News: On Friday, the state health department said that 10,216 new COVID-19 cases and 53 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: For the first time since October, Maharashtra on Friday reported a single-day spike of over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, raising an alarm among the state authorities.

On Friday, the state health department said that 10,216 new COVID-19 cases and 53 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking Maharashtra's caseload and death toll to 21.98 lakh and 52,393 respectively.

The state health department further said that nearly 6,500 people were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20.55 lakh (93.52 per cent).

Over the last two weeks, coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are on a rise, especially in Mumbai and Pune, forcing the authorities to reimpose restrictions, including night curfew and lockdown.

Amid this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he will monitor the situation in the state for the next 15 days, following a decision regarding a complete lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken.

Urging people to COVID-19-induced norms, Thackeray last week said that he does not want to reimpose a lockdown "but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something".

"Lockdown will not start all of a sudden. We aren’t putting a stop to any development works. Lockdown will start from tomorrow evening wherever needed," Thackeray had said last week.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares has sent its teams to Maharashtra and five other states -- Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat -- which have been reporting a spike in coronavirus cases.

Advising the states and union territories (UTs) to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said that its teams ascertain reasons for the recent surge in cases in several parts of the country.

"Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasised," the Union Health Ministry said.

