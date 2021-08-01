Zika Virus in Maharashtra: The state health department said that the woman's samples were sent to Pune's NIV for examination earlier in July. She had also tested positive for Chikungunya.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Saturday night said that it has reported its first-ever Zika virus case as a 50-year-old woman from Pune's Belsar village tested positive for the infection. However, the woman has completely recovered from the infection, said the state health department, adding that her family members have not shown any symptoms of the disease.

The state health department said that the woman's samples were sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination earlier in July. She had also tested positive for Chikungunya.

"The woman had symptoms from July 15 and her sample tested positive for Zika virus and chikungunya infection on July 30," Indian Express quoted Maharashtra's Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate as saying.

Though the officials have appealed to people not to panic, they have said those with symptoms likes fever, conjunctivitis, rashes and body ache must get tested for the Zika virus, which spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito. They have also urged pregnant women to be more cautious.

"Zika is a moderate disease as 80 per cent of patients do not get any symptoms and remaining 20 per cent have moderate flu-like symptoms. One can recover by drinking enough water, taking rest and having a simple paracetamol tablet," Dr Awate said. "We have still put special emphasis on the need for special care of pregnant women".

Earlier, Kerala had reported the first cases of Zika virus in India this year. So far, the southern state has reported 63 Zika virus cases, out of which three are active cases.

"A 14-year-old woman from Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, and a 24-year-old woman from Puthenthoppu were diagnosed with the virus. The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Virology Lab," Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There are currently 3 active cases. All pregnant women who were diagnosed with Zika Virus have recovered," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma