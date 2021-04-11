On the other hand, Delhi reported 10,774 new coronavirus cases which took the national capital's total tally to 7.25 lakh. This is the highest one-day spike that has been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: As the country is reeling under the cascading impact of the second wave of coronavirus, Maharashtra recorded 63,294 new cases in the last 24 hours, whereas Mumbai alone reported over 9,989 new cases. The state reported over 349 deaths in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 57,987. Currently, the total number of cases in Maharashtra is 34,07,245 of which the active cases are 5,65,587.

On the other hand, Delhi reported 10,774 new coronavirus cases which took the national capital's total tally to 7.25 lakh. This is the highest one-day spike that has been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll in the city reached the mark of 11,283.

With the ongoing situation of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the coronavirus task force on Sunday i.e. April 11. Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh also said in the meeting that some of the people were in support of imposing a lockdown for two weeks, while some said the lockdown should be for three weeks, reported ANI.

In today's meeting with the state COVID19 Task Force, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state; SOPs and guidelines for it to be discussed: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh pic.twitter.com/nhIrdd5vHC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Sheikh was quoted saying to ANI, that a meeting will be held again tomorrow for the decision of imposing lockdown in the state. He further said, to impose the lockdown, the SOPs and guidelines will be discussed.

Talking about the massive surge in cases in the state, the current fatality rate in the state is 1.7 per cent. A total of 31,75,585 people are currently in home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,939 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This took the total tally to 3,38,145 in the state. Apart from this, Gujarat reported 5,469 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and this took the total tally to 3,47,495 cases.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma