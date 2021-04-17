Maharashtra Coronavirus News: Mumbai continues to remain the worst affected city in Maharashtra after it reported 8,834 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths on Saturday.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The alarming spike in daily coronavirus cases continued in Maharashtra on Saturday after it reported its biggest-ever single-day spike of 67,123 fresh cases, taking the state's total caseload to 37,69,007.

Maharashtra's death toll also reached 59,970 on Saturday after it reported 419 fatalities during the same period. The state currently has 6,47,933 active coronavirus cases while the recovery rate stands at 81.18 per cent with 30,61,174 recoveries.

Mumbai continues to remain the worst affected city in Maharashtra after it reported 8,834 coronavirus cases and 52 deaths on Saturday. Currently, Mumbai has 87,369 active coronavirus cases while the death toll has mounted to 12,294.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's recovery rate has improved to 82.32 per cent after 6,617 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 4,69,961. At present, Mumbai has a growth rate of 1.57 per cent while the doubling rate is 44 days.

'Need complete lockdown in Mumbai'

While the Maharashtra government has imposed a 15-day 'Janata curfew' in Mumbai, city's mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that a complete lockdown should be imposed in India's financial capital to control the present situation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pednekar expressed concerns about the returning of Kumbh devotees and said that they will distribute "Corona ka prasad" wherever they go. She told ANI that the local administration is thinking of putting the Kumbh devotees under quarantine on their return.

"When last time COVID cases peaked in September, we had opened jumbo centres, readied hospitals and isolation centres to manage all kinds of patients including the asymptomatic ones. But the moment the number of cases started coming down people became careless, but that does not mean that the government was lethargic," she said.

"Again and again the Chief Minister kept on saying that corona is not yet over, only the cases have reduced. Don't gather crowds in marriages, parties, clubs, pubs but people did not pay any heed to those warnings. The result is today in front of all of us," she added.

