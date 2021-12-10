Mumbai/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Friday reported 7 new cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 17 in state and 32 across India. However, the government said that most infected individuals have shown ‘mostly mild symptoms’ and so far no death due to Omicron strain has been reported from anywhere in India.

"Mainly mild symptoms have been seen in the cases of Omicron variant detected so far," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Friday.

He said 2,936 cases of the new variant have been found in 59 countries so far. As many as 78,064 probable cases are presently under testing and genomic sequencing, Agarwal said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that though there has been no burden on the existing healthcare system due to Omicron strain of COVID-19 but ‘the vigil has to be maintained’.

So far a total of 17 cases of Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Maharashtra, 9 in Rajasthan, 3 in Gujarat, 2 in Karnataka, and 1 in Delhi.

According to the government, the WHO has highlighted that compliance to public health and social measures is declining globally with the increase in vaccination rates.

The government said 86.2 per cent of the country's adult population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 53.5 per cent has been administered both doses.

It said the weekly positivity rate in 19 districts was between five and 10 per cent and it was over 10 per cent in eight districts of three states.

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 3,46,74,744 with the addition of 8,503 infections in a day, while the number of active cases rose to 94,943, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll mounted to 4,74,735 with the addition of 624 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 43 days now.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma