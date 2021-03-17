Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases: A total of 23,179 cases were recorded in Maharashtra today, which is the highest one-day rise in this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the upward trend in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded over 23,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, with Mumbai alone witnessing over 2,300 cases. A total of 23,179 cases were recorded in Maharashtra today, which is the highest one-day rise in this year, along with 84 deaths due to the pathogen.

This comes even as the state is increasing vaccination with a record 2,64,897 people receiving coronavirus jabs on Tuesday. This was the highest number of people vaccinated in a day in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

During an interaction of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray sought approval for starting more vaccination centres to expedite inoculation in the state and demanded that Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute be allowed to produce the COVID-19 vaccine.

The PM promptly said institutes in all states which can produce the vaccine will be encouraged, according to the statement.

Thackeray said those centres or hospitals which have the capability to conduct vaccination should be allowed to do so, adding that efforts will be taken to vaccinate three lakh people daily in the state.

As the cases in India are rising sharply, Maharashtra has again emerged as the top contributor, alone accounting for over 60 per cent of the cases and 46 per cent deaths reported in a day. This has prompted the authorities in several districts to impose restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews.

Few days back, Thackeray had warned the residents, particularly those running hotels and restaurants, to strictly follow the COVID-19 norms to not force the authorities to impose stricter curbs like lockdown.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta