Delta Plus Variant in Maharashtra: As per the state health department, Ratnagiri has recorded two deaths while one each have been reported from Mumbai, Raigad and Beed. Currently, the state has 66 cases of the Delta Plus variant.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The death toll due to the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has increased to five in Maharashtra after two more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department. As per the state health department, Ratnagiri has recorded two deaths while one each have been reported from Mumbai, Raigad and Beed.

The Maharashtra health department further said that all deceased were above the age of 65 years, adding that two of them were fully vaccinated. It said that two patients were not inoculated while the status of the fifth victim is being ascertained.

Currently, Maharashtra has 66 cases of the Delta Plus variant, said the state health deparment, adding that Jalgaon has 13 cases. It said that Ratnagiri has 12 cases of Delta Plus variant while Mumbai has 11. Meanwhile, six cases are in Pune and Thane districts each.

On the other hand, three cases have been reported in Palghar, two each from Nanded and Gondia, one each from Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed, according to the state health department.

"80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing had tested positive for the Delta plus variant (of coronavirus)," it said. "Among the 66 patients, 10 had taken both doses of vaccines. Eight others had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two of these 18 people had taken Covaxin and 16 Covishield".

Meanwhile, Genomic sequencing of coronaviruses is being carried out on a regular basis as an integral part of corona prevention and control measures. It is a very important component of laboratory surveys. This genetic sequencing is done in two ways including Sentinel Survey.

Under Sentinel Survey, five laboratories and five hospitals in the state have been selected as Sentinel Centers. Each Sentinel Center sends 15 laboratory samples every fortnight to the National Institute of Virology and the National Institute of Cell Science, Pune for genetic sequencing.

The Maharashtra government has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, a laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, to expedite the genetic sequencing survey.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma