Maharashtra Rains: Rail, Road Traffic Hit As Heavy Showers Continue; IMD Issues Red Alert | 10 Points



The condition of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, worsened on Thursday as the heavy rainfall continued in the state for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting the normal lives of people. The state, however, is unlikely to get a breather soon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg till July 8. An orange alert was also issued for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

HERE ARE 10 LATEST UPDATES ON MAHARASHTRA'S CONDITION:

1. Heavy rains caused flooding at various places in Maharashtra's Thane district. Water-logging was also reported near Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence on Thursday morning.

2. The wall of a Zila Parishad school collapsed in Palghar district on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday after a heavy downpour, said an official from the district disaster management cell. However, no one was injured and the students were shifted to a nearby school.

3. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of occasional strong winds in Mumbai reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

4. Meanwhile, South Mumbai received 82 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said.

5. As heavy rainfall lashed the metropolitan, severe water-logging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, which has disrupted traffic movement.

6. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde has put all the districts on high alert and he is continously monitoring the situation. He has also directed the officials to make all the required arrangements, including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

7. A landslide was also reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far. Earlier, on Tuesday, a similar incident was also reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar of Mumbai.

8. Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

9. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall.

10. Meanwhile, the rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs supplying water to the city has improved the water levels up to 19 per cent on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)