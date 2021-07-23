Maharashtra Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 5 people died while several others were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Maharashtra's Raigad district following landslides due to incessant rains that battered the region during the last 24 hours. At least four landslides have been reported in Raigad alone due to heavy rains causing roadblocks and flood-like situations.

Five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods: Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector, Raigad#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Raigad district collector, Nidhi Chaudhary, confirmed the casualties and said, "five people died in Raigad district due to landslides and floods". She had earlier said that 15 people have been rescued from the landslides. At least 30 people are still trapped inside

Landslide reported in Kalai village. Till now, there is no information on how many people have been affected. We have informed the NDRF team. The authorities are finding it difficult to reach the location due to water logging: District Collector Raigad, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Waterlogged roads delayed rescue operations by National Disaster Response Force. Meanwhile, Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare informed that the Maharashtra government has sought assistance from the Central government and Army to rescue the people trapped in Mahad.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

Mumbai:

In another tragic incident reported from Maharashtra, at least seven people died and three were injured on Friday after a building collapsed in Mumbai's Govandi area. "Seven people died, three injured after a building collapsed in the Govandi area of Mumbai," the Mumbai Police said.

Maharashtra | Seven people injured, three died after a building collapsed in Govandi area of Mumbai. Details awaited: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

The incident occurred at plot number 3 near Bombay City Hospital around 5 am. Ten people were injured in the incident, an official said, adding that while seven of them were rushed to the Ghatkopar-based Rajawadi Hospital, three others were taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Hospital in Sion.

Kolhapur:

Meanwhile, in Kolhapur, as many as 47 villages were cut off after roads leading to them were submerged in water due to heavy rains and 965 families were shifted to safer places, while the Panchganga river hovered near the danger mark. Two persons, including a woman, were swept away at different places in the district during the downpour, officials said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team shifts people from Chikhali in Kolhapur district to safer locations. Several parts of the state are facing floods due to incessant rainfall.



(Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/H0SZH9wWte — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Maharashtra: Koyna River overflows due to heavy rainfall, flooding nearby areas. Visuals from Patan town in Satara district. pic.twitter.com/jwXiEiUKb4 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

According to the district administration, contact of as many as 47 villages in Shahuwadi, Panhala, Gaganbawda, Radhanagari, Ajra, Gadhinglaj, and Chandgad tehsils was cut-off from other parts due to roads leading to them getting submerged in rainwater. Till 8 pm, a total of 965 families from various rain-affected areas were taken to safer places, the officials said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rain continues to lash Satara district, visuals from Patan pic.twitter.com/GAZ1KVZ1pF — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

In Chandgad tehsil's Kadlage village, a person identified as Abhishek Patil was washed away while crossing a water stream. In Ghulewadi, a 38-year-old woman, Sunita Kangralkar, was swept away while crossing a bridge along with two members of her family, the officials said. At least 10 state highways, 29 district highways and 18 rural roads were closed for traffic due to flooding at various stretches.

Wardha:

Two persons were swept away by strong currents of water in separate incidents that occurred in Maharashtra's Wardha district following heavy rains on Thursday. A woman got swept away in the Waghadi river in Samudrapur tehsil, while a man going on a bullock cart got swept away in a swollen nullah at Tas village in the same tehsil.

Maharashtra | Parts of Ratnagiri district partially submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.



(Video source: District Information Office, Ratnagiri) pic.twitter.com/R6meFWaPs0 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Bhimashankar temple one of the 12 Jyotirlinga (shrine), based in Pune's Bhimashankar has been flooded with water due to heavy rainfall in the area. (22.07) pic.twitter.com/AmZWa7u0fY — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

The woman has been identified as Ramabai Namdev Meshram, while the man has been Santosh Pandhari Shambharkar, the officials said, adding that the district administration has launched a search operation for them. The district has been receiving heavy showers for over 40 hours. As a result, 20 villages in Samudrapur tehsil have got marooned since Thursday morning.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan