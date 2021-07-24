Maharashtra Floods: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the flood-hit Mahad town in Raigad district and also tour Taliye village, where a landslide had occurred.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the incessant rains across the state, at least 76 people have lost their lives while 38 others have got injured in the floods that ravaged several districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Raigad and Kolhapur. In Raigad alone, 6 incidents of landslides have been reported since Thursday claiming the lives of at least 45 people.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister's office regarding the situation and damages in Maharashtra, parts of Raigad, Ratnagiri districts in the coastal Konkan region and Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, have been worst affected by the floods. Besides that, heavy rains have been pounding parts of the Satara district.

Raigad Landslide claim 44 lives:

A total of 44 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the Mahad landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district from two different locations. Updating about the landslide triggered due to incessant rain, the Raigad District Collector, Nidhi Chaudhary said that 35 people who have been injured are under treatment.

"Total 6 locations experienced landslides in Raigad district. At one location, rescue operation still continues. According to officials and staff present at the spot, around 50 more people are feared trapped under the debris," Raigad DC said.

The CMO statement said that as per the information received from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, nearly 90,000 people have been evacuated so far in the state. Seventy-five animals have perished, it added.

Floods ravage Satara district:

At least six people have died due to rain-related accidents such as landslides and drowning in Satara district so far and around 30 people are missing after landslides at Ambeghar, Mirgaon and Dhikawale villages in Patan Tehsil, said Shekhar Singh, the district collector. Sixteen people were missing after the landslide hit houses in Ambeghar and 12 were missing at Mirgaon, he said.

The district administration evacuated around 150 people from Mirgaon, 50 from Ambeghar and 50 from Dhokawale. About ten people, injured in the landslides in Ambeghar and Mirgaon, were taken to the nearby primary health centres and were said to be safe.

89,000 people evacuated:

As rains finally took a break, the flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra presented a grim scenario with over 89,000 people evacuated and only beginning to grapple with the idea of how to rebuild their lives, officials said here on Saturday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the towns of Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district were completely inundated with water, both remained cut-off from land routes as the Vashishti River bridge was washed away in the flood. As unprecedented rains jacked up the water levels to more than 15-20 feet (or, two-three floors of buildings), thousands of people were stranded on rooftops or upper floors and were seen screaming for help.

The death toll:

Meanwhile, a controversy also following the statement by the state government which showed deaths of 76 people in rain-related incidents. However, earlier yesterday, Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar informed that 136 accidental deaths have been reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents.

Rescue and Relief Work:

A total of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai and its coastal districts as incessant rains in the state continue, causing flood and landslides at several areas and claiming lives, said NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Momsen Shahedi. The additional eight teams will be airlifted from Kolkata in West Bengal and Vadodara in Gujarat for deployment in the affected areas of Maharashtra.

At least 18 NDRF teams were deployed in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra till Friday afternoon and eight additional teams were rushed to assist their colleagues involved in ongoing rescue and relief work in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nagar and Kolhapur in consultation with the state administration.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the flood-hit Mahad town in Raigad district and also tour Taliye village, where a landslide had occurred.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan