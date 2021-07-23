Maharashtra Rains Latest Updates: The IMD has warned that the "extremely heavy rainfall" across Maharashtra would continue over the weekend. It has also issued a red alert for six districts -- Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Maharashtra on Friday after 44 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in several parts of the state. As per officials, 38 people were killed in a landslide in the Raigad district while six others died in different areas of the state. They said that 129 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in the last 48 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the "extremely heavy rainfall" across Maharashtra would continue over the weekend. It has also issued a red alert for six districts -- Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast during next 2-3 days with reduction thereafter," news agency PTI quoted the IMD as saying.

"Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa, the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 23-24 with reduction thereafter and over coastal and south interior Karnataka, (from) today July 23," it added.

PM Modi, Thackeray announce ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, tweeted his office, adding that Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. It also said that the Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation in Maharashtra.

Apart from PM Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Thackeray, who is continously monitoring the situation in the state, has asked people to cooperate with the local administration and keep an eye on the IMD alerts.

Centre extends help to Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a telephonic conversation with Thackeray on Friday and said that the Centre is extending all possible help to the Maharashtra government to deal with the emerging situation in the state.

"The accident that occurred due to heavy rains and landslides in Raigad, Maharashtra, is unfortunate. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and DG @NDRFHQ. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The central government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of people," he tweeted in Hindi.

Army, Navy and NDRF deployed

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navy have deloyed multiple teams in Maharashtra, considering the current situation. "18 teams are currently deployed and 8 additional teams will be deployed in Maharashtra. As many as 32 bodies have been recovered following landslides in Raigad due to excessive rain," said NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi.

