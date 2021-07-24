Maharashtra Rains: Between July 21 and 24, Raigad district reported 52 deaths, followed by Ratnagiri (21), Satara (13) and Thane (12). Kolhapur reported seven deaths, Mumbai four, Sindhudurg two and Pune one.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Torrential rains battered the state of Maharashtra claiming the lives of at least 112 people since Thursday. The heavy rains in the state triggered flood-like situations in many parts and also led to landslides in the coastal region of the Raigad and Satara districts. In Raigad alone, at least 52 people lost their lives in 6 incidents of landslides.

According to the state government, as many as 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places including 78,111 in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district. The Krishna river in Sangli and Panchganga in Kolhapur are in flood though the rains have subsided.

Between July 21 and 24, Raigad district reported 52 deaths, followed by Ratnagiri (21), Satara (13) and Thane (12). Kolhapur reported seven deaths, Mumbai four, Sindhudurg two and Pune one. A total of 99 people are missing in these areas, including 53 in Raigad, 27 in Satara, 14 in Ratnagiri, three in Thane and one each in Sindhudurg and Kolhapur. At least 53 people were injured in rain-related incidents.

Our rescue operation started y'day. We found bodies of 2 children aged btw 7-8yrs. Lower portion is the land is still filled with mud& we are digging up the area to create a path. This will help in the search operation: Sanjeev Kumar, NDRF Sub Inspector, on landslides in Raigad pic.twitter.com/z91iL0nyCA — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

#UPDATE | A total of 11 bodies have been recovered till now in Ambeghar landslide incident, in Satara district. Rescue operation still underway, says Satara district administration



Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/lxRLQXpN2P — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 34 teams for rescue operations in the state, its spokesperson said. Besides, teams of local administration and the Army are engaged in rescue and relief work.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the kin of the victims, while the Central government has announced Rs 2 lakh each. Besides, ration kits including rice, pulses and kerosene will be distributed in affected areas, he said.

The Maharashtra government was coordinating with the neighbouring Karnataka to ensure timely release of water from Almatti dam so as to ease the floods in the Kolhapur district which is upstream of the reservoir, he said.

“Flooding is witnessed in Western Maharashtra during monsoon due to rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy would be formulated for the management of water in this region. You will be taken care of. Don't worry," CM Thackeray said.

In the Ratnagiri district, the towns of Chiplun and Khed were among the worst affected by the floods. “Schools, as well as some private properties, are being used as shelters as well as primary treatment centres for the injured. The real challenge is identifying and tracing missing people," a senior official of the NDRF said.

State minister Uday Samant said water has receded from some areas of Chiplun town, but some parts are still inundated. The topography of Chiplun town is like a bowl, said a district official. "In the past, locals have seen roads going underwater when it rains heavily. But this time it was different. In many places, the water level was higher than 14 feet, submerging entire houses," he said.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan