Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC Posts Hearing In ‘Real Shiv Sena’ Case For February 14

The matter of which rival faction of Shiv Sena is real has been posted for February 14 by the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted for February 14 the hearing of a batch of petitions filed by rival factions Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde both claiming to lead the ‘real Shiv Sena’.

"We will hear it on February 14," ANI quoted as saying a five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Kipal Sibal, while representing the Thackeray faction, argued before the bench that during the last hearing he had indicated that there is a need for a seven-judge bench to hear the case.

Consequently, now the top court will first hear arguments on whether the matter is heard by a seven-judge bench or by a five-judge bench.

Meanwhile, Sibal also sought to refer the Nabam Rebia case to a seven-judge bench of the court.

In the Nabam Rebia case, on July 13, 2016, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had held that the speaker could not initiate disqualification proceedings when a resolution seeking his removal is pending.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Sena had earlier told the Supreme Court that there is an unconstitutional government running in Maharashtra.

These petitions filed by the rival groups of Shiv Sena claiming the legacy of party founder Bal Thackeray were shifted to a five-judge Constitution bench from a three-judge Constitution bench in August.

At the time, that bench had held that these issues involved in the Maharashtra political crisis may require a larger Constitutional bench for consideration. It had also asked the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar not to take any action on the new disqualification notices issued against the members of Shiv Sena.

Thackeray camp's Sunil Prabhu had filed a plea seeking suspension from the Maharashtra Assembly of new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.

Shinde group has challenged the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker to 16 rebel MLAs as well as the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, is also pending before the apex court.

