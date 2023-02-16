Maharashtra Political Crisis A Tough Constitutional Issue: Supreme Court Amid ‘Sena vs Sena’ Row

SUPREME Court on Wednesday rejected the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction’s contention that referring the matter of the split in Shiv Sena to a larger constitution bench is just an “academic exercise”. In fact, the issues related to the split that led to a political crisis in Maharashtra are “tough” constitutional questions that have “very serious” ramifications for the polity, the top court held.

Representing the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in the court, senior advocate Harish Salve had made these remarks. A five-judge constitutional bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud disagreed with Salve’s view of the matter.

"It's a tough constitutional issue to answer for this reason because the consequences of both positions have serious ramifications on the polity. If you take Nabam Rebia's (2016 SC judgement) position, as we have seen in Maharashtra- it allows the free flow of human capital from one political party to another.

"On the other end is that even if the leader of the political party has lost his flock, he can hold it down. So, adopting it would mean ensuring a political status quo though the leader has effectively lost his or her leadership over a group of legislators if we go against Nabam Rebia. Whichever way you accept, both ends of the political spectrum have very serious consequences. Both are not desirable," the court said, according to a PTI report.

In 2016, while pronouncing a judgement in the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, a five-judge constitution bench had held that in case an earlier notice for the removal of the Speaker is pending in the assembly, he/ she cannot proceed to disqualify Members of Legislative Assembly.

The Nabam Rebia judgement had proven to be a big relief to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the Thackeray faction had sought their disqualification even as a notice for removal of Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, introduced by the Shinde faction in the House, was pending.

Salve submitted before the constitution bench that there is no need to refer the matter, of reconsidering the 2016 judgement, to a larger bench. The five judge-bench included justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha alongside the Chief Justice.

Salve argued that such delicate constitutional matters should be resolved in cases where these issues arise.

"Do such issues arise here? The answer is a resounding, 'no'," he said. He further argued that the reconsideration of the case is an academic exercise as the then state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had resigned only after realising that he would not pass a floor test. Reconsidering the Nabam Rebia case would be a waste of time, Salve said.

"It's not academic. If there was no communication from Governor (for floor test), then Uddhav Thackeray wouldn't have resigned. If he had to face the assembly, he didn't have the numbers," the court said in response.

Representing Maharashtra Governor, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also opposed the referral of the matter to a larger bench saying there should be compelling reasons like apparent errors in the judgement to reconsider it.

The 10th schedule cannot be used to suppress dissent in a party, argued Mehta explaining further that it is a tool to control unprincipled defection. He also pointed to Uddhav Thackeray forming a government with his political rivals after the election.

"But Mr Mehta how can the Governor say all this on the formation of the government between Shiv Sena and BJP? The Governor should not enter the political arena," the CJI responded.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Amit Anand Tiwari are representing the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. On Tuesday, they submitted before the court that it is time for it reconsiders the Nabam Rebia judgement and that the 10th schedule is being misused by all governments.

(With Agency Inputs)