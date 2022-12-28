Maharashtra Passes Lokayukta Bill; What Is It And What Are Its Provisions | Explained

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis today said that his state becomes the first to pass a Lokayukta Bill.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022 after over a decade when the demand for a Lokpal Bill was first made by Gandhian activist Anna Hazare. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has become the first state to have a Lokpal bill in place. Tabled on Monday by Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the Lokayukta Bill has provisions to bring the Chief Minister and the cabinet under the purview of the anti-corruption watchdog.

What is the Lokayukta Bill 2022?

The recently passed Bill will lead to a creation of a commission - Lokayukta - that will have the power to investigate allegations of corruption against top-level elected authorities of the state. To initiate such an investigation against the chief minister, the Lokayukta will seek the approval of the assembly and bring a motion during the session of the house.

The provisions of the bill require at least a two-thirds majority of the total members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to kick-start the inquiry into the conduct of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Council of Ministers.

Additionally, the Bill also shields the Chief Minister from the investigation into corruption allegations that are related to internal security or public order. The bill also states that if the Lokayukta, after deliberations, comes to the conclusion that the case against the defendant deserves to be dismissed, the inquiry of the case and its records shall be kept secret. Such records will not be provided to anyone.

Who will constitute the Lokayukta?

Provisions of the bill state that the Lokayukta shall have a Chairperson, who shall be a present or former Chief Justice of a High Court. Another member of the commission will be a judge of the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court. A maximum of four members can be appointed to the Lokayukta and two of them must be from the judicial system.

Who will appoint these members?

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Speaker of the Legislative Council, Leader of the Opposition, and a judge nominated either by the Chief Justice of India or of the Bombay High Court will constitute the Selection Committee that will be tasked to appoint the members of the Lokayukta.

Besides this, if a person is appointed to the Lokayukta in the absence of any of the members of the Selection Committee such an appointment cannot be challenged as invalid citing this reason.

Is the new bill similar to the one demanded in 2011?

The initial sketches of a Lokpal bill were drawn by civil society activists closely associated with the anti-corruption movement in 2011-12. They had envisaged an independent body with the power to investigate top executives of the government and complete the trial within one year of the case coming to light. The original Jan Lokpal bill that was the demand for which Anna Hazare had sat for 98 days Anshan sought to discourage corruption, compensate citizen grievances, and protect whistle-blowers. The idea was that such proceedings will be activist-driven and without the interference of the government - giving full power to the people.

The features of the original Lokpal bill asked for the commission to be supervised by the cabinet secretary and the election commission, thereby completely removing the government from its day-to-day functions. The selection committee was supposed to be constituted by Supreme Court Judges, civil servants with a clean record, citizen groups, and other constitutional authorities. The selection committee would work through a participatory method.

In fact, this selection committee was supposed to call candidates for the Lokpal for interviews and make the video recordings of such interviews public. That Lokpal Bill mandated the inquiry in corruption cases to be over within 60 days of the case being made and the investigation of the case to be over within 6 months. The losses suffered by the public were to be recovered from the corrupt individual. Additionally, whistleblowers who bring such laws to the public domain were to be given state protection.

