On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded the highest daily spike of 57,074 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded over 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Uddhav Thackeray led government on April 4 announced new rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. On Sunday, the state decided to impose weekend lockdown and has extended the timing of night curfew, which is effective from Monday i.e. April 5 from 8 PM. The new guidelines which will come into effect from April 5 is called 'Break The Chain'.

As Maharashtra has adopted a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, here's all you need to know about what's open and what's shut in the state:

What's not allowed in Maharashtra?

* Gardens, parks and beaches will be closed from 8 PM to 7 AM.

* Cinema Halls and drama theatres will be shut.

* Schools and colleges will remain shut.

* Parlors, salons, gym and spas will be shut.

* Dining at Restaurants will be closed.

* There will be a ban on political rallies.

* Private offices will be closed and the employees will be required to do work from home.

* Religious places will be closed for the devotees.

What is allowed in Maharashtra?

*Grocery shops. medical stores will remain open.

* Restaurants are allowed for takeaway and parcel services. If the restaurant is a part of the hotel then it can stay open for the guest staying there.

* Shooting of films and serials will be allowed if there is no crowding and it needs to be done with proper measures and precautions.

* E-commerce operations will remain open.

* Public transport will work as usual. However, auto and cabs will operate with 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma