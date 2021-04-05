New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Uddhav Thackeray led government on April 4 announced new rules to curb the spread of Covid-19. On Sunday, the state decided to impose weekend lockdown and has extended the timing of night curfew, which is effective from Monday i.e. April 5 from 8 PM. The new guidelines which will come into effect from April 5 is called 'Break The Chain'.

As Maharashtra has adopted a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, here's all you need to know about what's open and what's shut in the state:

What's not allowed in Maharashtra?

* Gardens, parks and beaches will be closed from 8 PM to 7 AM.

* Cinema Halls and drama theatres will be shut.

* Schools and colleges will remain shut.

* Parlors, salons, gym and spas will be shut.

* Dining at Restaurants will be closed.

* There will be a ban on political rallies.

* Private offices will be closed and the employees will be required to do work from home.

* Religious places will be closed for the devotees.

What is allowed in Maharashtra?

*Grocery shops. medical stores will remain open.

* Restaurants are allowed for takeaway and parcel services. If the restaurant is a part of the hotel then it can stay open for the guest staying there.

* Shooting of films and serials will be allowed if there is no crowding and it needs to be done with proper measures and precautions.

* E-commerce operations will remain open.

* Public transport will work as usual. However, auto and cabs will operate with 50 per cent passenger capacity.

On Sunday, the state recorded the highest daily spike of 57,074 new cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded over 11,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

