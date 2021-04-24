Maharashtra Oxygen Crisis: Owing to the crisis of Oxygen cylinders, we have compiled a list of places where you can find oxygen cylinders easily across Maharashtra

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has pushed the country into a deep crisis leaving everyone tense and perplexed. Every day over 3 lakh cases are being reported in the country, and Maharashtra is topping the list of worst-hit-state. Owing to the continuous rise in cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed a partial lockdown to curb the outspread of the deadly virus. However, still, there is no downfall in the number of cases rather, hospitals are now operating on the edge due to the shortage of oxygen cylinders leaving patients to gasp for breath. Reportedly, for the past few days, several patients are dying due to the same reason.

Owing to this crisis, people are desperately searching for oxygen cylinders in the state. So to ease down your task, here we have compiled a list of places where you can find oxygen cylinders easily across Maharashtra:

- EcoMed Solutions: 9403004893

- Anfaal Foundation: 7700014515

- IAR Education: 7498151214

People who are looking for oxygen cylinders in South Mumbai can refer to the below list:

Gowaliya Tank: 9821155754, 9820413439, 7977678711

Patanwala: 9819256993, 9324259919

Walkeshwar: 9820257997, 9820068479

People looking for oxygen cylinders in Mumbra, Dongri, Malad, Mira Road, Govandi and Kurla can contact on these numbers--9820676033, 7385110110.

Do all patients, suffering from breathlessness need to get admitted to the hospital?

Not every patient is required to get admitted to the hospital. According to Onlymyhealth.com, Dr Gunjan Mittal said that COVID-19 patients whose oxygen level is good should stay at home in quarantine. If the oxygen level is below 95, only then you are required to get admitted but after a doctor's advice.

Key points to keep in mind

- COVID-19 patients are required to check their oxygen level twice a day.

- Try a 6-minute walk test to measure your oxygen level

- If the oxygen level is below 95, immediately consult a doctor

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv