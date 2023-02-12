Maharashtra Gets New Governor As Ramesh Bais Takes Over From Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Ramesh Bais was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Ramesh Bais was previously serving as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Koshyari, who shared a troubled relationship with the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, stepped down from the post of Maharashtra governor on Sunday.

Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in 2019. The senior leader often made headlines due to clashes with the Uddhav Thackeray government and some of his remarks which sparked controversy.

Koshyari began his term on a contentious note when he presided over an oath ceremony for Devendra Fadnavis even before Thackeray could stake claim. The MVA government, which included Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, had run-ins with Governor Koshyari over several issues. In November 2022, Koshyari triggered a controversy when he said Chhattrapati Shivaji was "an icon of the old days". He had to face heavy backlash for insulting the Maratha leader.

Koshyari's Political Career

Born on June 17, 1942, Koshyari entered politics through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), under which he took part in protests against Emergency. He has served as the national vice president of BJP and the first state unit president of Uttarakhand. Koshyari became the second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in 2001. He has also been a member of both houses of Parliament.

13 New Appointments

President Murmu also accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), who was serving as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will take over as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

In other appointments, Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik was appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam while Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

In the major gubernatorial reshuffle undertaken by President Murmu, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh, Anusuiya Uikye became the Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur, was moved to Nagaland. Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan was appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was shifted from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar.