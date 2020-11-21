Though a final decision is yet to be taken, media reports suggest that the Maharashtra government will issue a notice in this regard soon.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In order to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is planning to halt train and flight services from Delhi to Mumbai.

Coronavirus cases are rising sharply in Delhi over the last few weeks which might force the Maharashtra government to restrict flight and train services between Mumbai and Delhi. Though a final decision is yet to be taken, media reports suggest that the Maharashtra government will issue a notice in this regard soon.

"In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, we need to take precautionary measures to ensure that Maharashtra is not affected. There are limited trains and flights operating between Delhi and Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra. The decision to either curtail them further or stop them entirely will be taken in due course," Hindustan Times quoted Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar as saying.

While COVID-19 cases have seen a dip in Maharashtra, Delhi has become the new hotspot for the infection with the city-state reporting an average of 7,000 new cases daily over the last few weeks.

According to the latest information provided by the Delhi Health Department, the deadly pathogen has infected around 5.17 lakh people and claimed over 8,100 lives in the national capital so far. The number of containment zones in the city-state has also risen to 4,560.

Amid this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and reviewed the situation in the national capital.

While the city-state is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases, the state government has refused to impose a fresh lockdown in Delhi, saying the third wave has passed its peak in the national capital.

"There are no plans for another lockdown or mini lockdowns in Delhi. Festivals caused crowding at markets in Delhi, we expect it to go down as the festive season winds down," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said while speaking with a news channel earlier this week.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma