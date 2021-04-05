Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is yet to accept Anil Deshmukh's resignation, said senior NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a sudden turn of events, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, against whom corruption charges have been levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray is yet to accept his resignation.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said that Deshmukh has submitted his resignation as he doesn't find it "morally correct" to continue as the Home Minister after Bombay High Court's order.

"After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji and party leaders and said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the Chief Minister. Party has requested to the Chief Minister to accept his resignation," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying.

Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court had ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days over the allegations made by Singh.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case that warranted an independent inquiry.

It directed the CBI director to complete the preliminary inquiry within 15 days and then take a decision on further course of action.

The bench was presiding over three public interest litigations, including one filed by Singh himself, another by city-based lawyer Jayshree Patil, and the third by teacher Mohan Bhide, seeking various reliefs.

The bench disposed of all the three pleas.

On March 25, Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

The minister has denied any wrongdoing.

