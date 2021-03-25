Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases: Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai are likely to be the top three contributors with over 61,000, 47,000 and nearly 33,000 active cases respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state health department has predicted that the active cases could top 3 lakh by April 4. Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai are likely to be the top three contributors with over 61,000, 47,000 and nearly 33,000 active cases respectively, according to a Times of India report.

The report further quoted the health department saying that Nagpur and Thane could be the worst-hit districts in terms of cases and deaths if they do not amp up their facilities.

It has predicted that the death toll in the state could rise above 64,000 in next 11 days. These projections are based on the current 1 per cent weekly average growth rate of infections, and has been shared with all districts in the state.

According to the report, the department used cumulative case fatality rate of 2.27 per cent to predict 64,613 possible mortalities against a total caseload of 28,24,382, indicating a projection of up to 1,000 deaths a day over the next two weeks.

