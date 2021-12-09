New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coming as a big relief, the first case of Omicron variant in Maharashtra, which was reported in a 33-year-old man, has tested negative, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, December 9. The man, who is a resident of the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai, was unvaccinated at the time of his arrival in India. He first arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa before taking a flight to Mumbai. The man arrived in India in the last week of November when the cases of Omicron started to emerge. Now, the South African returnee has been discharged from the hospital. He has been advised to remain in home quarantine for seven days, a civic official said.

"The first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra, 33-year-old mechanical engineer, has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been discharged from the hospital &advised to remain in home quarantine for 7 days," said Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the Press Trust of India, the man tried to get vaccinated before leaving the country. However, he could not take the jab as he was working on a private merchant navy ship and had left the country at the peak of the pandemic in April this year. During that time vaccine doses were available only for healthcare and frontline workers.

After the man was tested positive for the Omicron variant at the Mumbai airport, He was admitted to a COVID Care Centre in Kalyan town from where he has been discharged now.

"He was discharged as he tested negative for the infection. As per the standard protocol, his two RT-PCR tests were conducted and both came out negative. He is perfectly all right now and there are no symptoms," Commissioner Suryavanshi told reporters.

