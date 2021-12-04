Mumbai/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday reported its fourth confirmed detection of Omicron strain. A Maharashtra man from Kalyan-Dombiwali, who travelled to Mumbai from South Africa via Dubai and Delhi has become the fourth confirmed detection of Omicron strain in India.

The man is currently admitted at Kalyan Dombiwali COVID care centre.

According to initial reports, the man had not taken any Covid-19 vaccine. On November 24, the passenger got mild fever and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Tracing of the contacts of fourth Omicron patient in full swing



Meanwhile, the reports claimed that 12 of the passenger’s high-risk contacts and 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have tested negative for Covid-19. Moreover, 25 of the co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also tested negative.

At the same time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated its set of rules to ensure the monitoring of travellers entering Mumbai from ‘at risk’ countries amid Omicron threat.

According to the new guidelines, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will also share a list of international travellers arriving at Mumbai from ‘at risk’ and ‘high risk’ countries, and those who have visited such countries in the last 15 days.

The list, however, will only include names of passengers who live in Mumbai.

Earlier on Saturday, a 71-year old Non Resident Indian (NRI), who landed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from Zimbabwe was found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Prior to that, a 46-year-old doctor and a 66-year-old South African national were found to be infected with the new COVID-19 variant in Karnataka. While the South African national went back to South Africa after testing negative, the 46-year-old doctor currently remains under treatment.

