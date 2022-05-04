Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday was on its toes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in the Charkop area after Azaan (Islamic prayer call) following the end of the deadline by party chief Raj Thackeray.

A purported video has also gone viral where MNS workers can be seen playing Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise in Mumbai.

Following this, the police beefed up the security across the city, especially outside the resident of Thackeray, to avoid any untoward situation. All senior police officials, including Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, were out to take stock of the security deployment.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray's action came despite a warning from the police. On Tuesday, the police had also registered a first information report (FIR) against Thackeray for allegedly violating rules at his mega-rally held in Mumbai on Sunday.

"We have decided to take action against Raj Thackeray today (Tuesday) itself. The Aurangabad Police are studying his speech in Aurangabad (May 1) and will act accordingly," Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The police action came after the MNS chief's cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the police and other officials not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain law and order in the state.

"Maharashtra Police is capable of handling any kind of law and order situation. SRPF (Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force) and Home Guards have been deployed in the state. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace," said DGP Seth, as reported by news agency ANI.

"We have given notices in large numbers. Preventative action has been taken against more than 15,000 people. Notice under section 149 CrPC has been given to over 13,000 people," he added.

The loudspeaker row erupted in Maharashtra on April 12 after Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to Uddhav Thackeray and his government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3. After May 3, he had warned that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma