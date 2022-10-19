Maharashtra Logs 18 Cases Of XBB Sub-Variant Of Omicron In Last 15 Days, Experts Predict Rise In Winters

A TOTAL of 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra in the first fortnight of October, the state health department said on Wednesday. According to the health officials, 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district. “As per INSACOG labs' latest report, 18 cases of XBB variant have been reported in the state in the first fortnight of October month,” an official as per news agency PTI said.

According to the state health department bulletin, Maharashtra has recorded a 17.7 per cent rise in coronavirus cases compared to last week as of Tuesday. Apart from this, Maharashtra has reported cases from other sub-variants of Omicron- BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variant, which was detected for the first time in India on Monday in a patient's sample from Pune.

According to statistics, the number of new Covid cases in the state is predicted to rise this week, from October 10 to 16, by 17.7 per cent more than it did from October 3 to 9. According to the official notification from the health department, this spike has been seen in Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai.

As per reports, India on October 17, detected its first case of Omicron's BQ.1 subvariant in a sample of a patient from Pune. The BQ.1 is a descendant of BA.5, which is behind the 60 per cent Covid cases in the United States (US).

According to some health experts, it is predicted that the winter season can see an increase in cases. Maharashtra's health department and experts have asked not to ignore flu-like symptoms and seek medical advice at the earliest. They suggested following Covid Appropriate conduct in public places and getting vaccinations as per the guidelines from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government held a high-level meeting under health minister Veena George on Monday and said it is intensifying preventive measures in view of the new genetic variations of COVID-19 (XBB and XBB1) being reported from other parts of the world.

"Necessary instructions have been given to all the districts. The new strain is more contagious than any other strain of Covid-19 so far. Hence the resistance is strengthened. About 1.8 per cent of those infected may require hospital treatment. There is no cause for concern at present. But everyone should be careful. Everyone should wear a mask properly for self-protection. Masks must be worn by the elderly and those with co-morbidities. The minister requested that masks should be worn at the airport and in closed places," the Kerala health department, as quoted by news agency ANI said.