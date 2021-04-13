Maharashtra COVID Crisis: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that a final decision on lockdown will be taken after April 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government continues to brainstorm over the possibility of imposing a fresh lockdown in the state which remains the worst-hit state in the country in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

State minister Aslam Shaikh has said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread on Tuesday itself.

Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister also said the state government will also have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh mela in Haridwar as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed at that congregation.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that a final decision on lockdown will be taken after April 14. "Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's (Monday) meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," he said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said that the task force discussed all major issues around the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. "In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating Covid protocols," a tweet from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Uddhav Thackeray also held consultations with finance and other state departments yesterday. He said last week that lockdown could be imposed in the state if the cases continue to rise at a rapid pace. Maharashtra already has weekend lockdown, night curfew, and other prohibitory curbs in place until April 30.

Maharashtra continues to reel under the coronavirus crisis and has been accounting for the most number of cases reported in any state, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. On Monday, the state reported 51,751 fresh coronavirus positive cases, a day after logging the highest 63,294 infections, while 258 people died.

The state has already raised the alarms over shortage of vaccine at many of its centres, which have been forced to shut. The Thackeray government has also pointed out towards shortage of hospital beds amid the alarming spike in daily cases.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily cases accounting for 80.80 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

India's daily new cases continue to rise. A total of 1,61,736 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 63,689 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 per cent of India's total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta