Maharashtra Lockdown News: Rajesh Tope said that relaxations will be given in districts where there has been a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, adding that the state government will release the guidelines later.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not completely lift the lockdown in the state post June 1 as several districts continue to have a positivity rate of over 10 per cent.

However, Tope said that relaxations will be given in districts where there has been a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, adding that the state government will release the guidelines later.

"It has been decided that all COVID19 restrictions will not be lifted as 21 districts have more than 10 per cent positivity rate. Relaxations could be given in the districts where cases are declining, guidelines will be issued in a few days," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had imposed a lockdown in Maharashtra in April after an unprecedented hike in daily COVID-19 cases thanks to the second wave of the pandemic. The lockdown was later extended on multiple occasions. However, several state ministers, including Thackeray, last week hinted at lifting the restrictions in a "phased manner".

However, several medical experts and doctors across the country had warned against lifting the restrictions in the state, saying cases might rise again if COVID-19-induced curbs are lifted completely.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, has been witnessing a decline in cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 24,752 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally and active caseload to 56.50 lakh and 3.17 lakh respectively.

453 more fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed the death toll to 91,341, said the state health department, adding that 52.41 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.62 per cent, the Maharashtra health department added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma