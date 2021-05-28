Maharashtra Lockdown: Rajesh Tope said that the Thackeray government will give relaxations in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is low, adding that detailed guidelines will be released later.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Uddhav Thackeray government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which is scheduled to end on June 1, in the state for 15 more days.

Speaking to reporters, Tope, however, said that the Thackeray government will give relaxations in districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is low, adding that detailed guidelines will be released later.

"The recovery rate in the state has reached 93 per cent. In yesterday's Cabinet meeting it was discussed that lockdown should be extended for 15 days but relaxations can be given in districts where cases have gone down, final decision will be announced soon," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tope had on Friday also confirmed that the lockdown will continue in Maharashtra despite a dip in daily COVID-19 cases. Before Tope, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at giving relaxations in the state after June 1.

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India, has been seeing a dip in daily COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded 21,273 new cases that pushed its caseload and active cases 56.72 lakh and 3.01 lakh respectively.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 93.02 per cent as 34,370 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recoveries to 52.76 lakh.

On the other hand, 425 more deaths during the same period pushed Maharashtra's toll to 92,225. As per the state Health Department, the Pune division reported 86 deaths, the Mumbai division saw 75 deaths while the Nashik division recorded 83 deaths.

The Kolhapur division registered 80 deaths while Nagpur division saw 44 patients losing their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma