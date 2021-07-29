Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that the state government has decided to give relaxation in COVID-19 curbs in its 25 districts as cases are declining. CM Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call today on the suggestions proposed by the Covid Task Force, he said.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that the state government has decided to give relaxation in COVID-19 curbs in its 25 districts as cases are declining. CM Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call today on the suggestions proposed by the Covid Task Force, he said.

Relaxations in the functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, and gyms are expected to be given in Mahararahstra. However, there would be restrictions on attending weddings as of now. The Health Minister discouraged using air-conditioned halls for marriages as it could spread the Covid-19 virus.

"We've decided to give relaxation in restrictions in 25 distructs. Relaxation will be given in functioning of shops, theaters, cinema halls, gyms. There would be restrictions in wedding functions etc, we would discourage using an air-conditioned hall," Tope said.

Further, Saturday curbs are also expected to be lifted in Maharashtra whereas the Sunday restrictions could continue to remain the same. Hotel and shops timings are also expected to increase till 8 to 9 pm. However, hotels and shops have to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated. A detailed guideline regarding this is expected to come in the next 2-3 days.



"Things will be open on Saturdays with limitations, Sunday restrictions to continue. Detailed guidelines in next 2-3 days. hotels&shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they'll be allowed to function on 50% capacity," Tope added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate has dropped to 3.8% from last week’s 4.36%, indicating a downward trend of the second Covid-19 wave. The state currently has 10 districts with positivity rates above the state average of 3.8%.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha