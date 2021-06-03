Maharashtra Unlock: As per the unlock guidelines, lockdown will be lifted in 18 districts that have been categorised as Level 1. However, restrictions will continue in cities and districts classified as Level 2.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra on Thursday announced a five-level unlock plan to uplift the lockdown that was imposed in the state in April this year amid the unprecedented hike in COVID-19 cases.

"We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions," news agency ANI quoted Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar as saying.

As per the unlock guidelines, lockdown will completely be lifted in 18 districts that have been categorised as Level 1. However, restrictions will continue in cities and districts classified as Level 2. Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities in India, falls under Level 2.

The relaxations comes after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope hinted at uplifting the restrictions after Maharashtra saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases. However, the two had warned against any kind of 'laxity' and said that restrictions will be lifed in a "phased manner" from June and only in those districts and cities where the positivity rate is less than a particular level.

