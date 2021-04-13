On Monday, Maharashtra reported 51,751 new cases and 258 deaths, this took the total tally to 34,58,996 cases in the state.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the 8:30 PM press conference by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on coronavirus lockdown in the state, people in Mumbai have started panic buying. Due to the massive surge in coronavirus cases, it is speculated that the Maharashtra government is likely to take a decision on lockdown. However, just before that, on Tuesday evening, people started hoarding stuff from the stores.

THE CMO informed about the virtual address on Tuesday evening on Twitter and right after that people were seen rushing to the general store to buy stuff in bulk.

A shopper was quoted saying to PTI that there is no certainty about the time period of a lockdown or how strictly will it be implemented. It is better to buy essentials.

A shopkeeper was also quoted saying to PTI that this time the panic buying is not that high as it was seen last year in March after PM Narendra Modi induced the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier, the state health minister Rajesh Tope said that people should mentally prepare themselves for the lockdown. He further said that adequate time will be given to the people so that they can prepare themselves for the lockdown.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 51,751 new cases and 258 deaths, this took the total tally to 34,58,996 cases in the state. Meanwhile, Mumbai alone reported 6,905 new cases and 43 deaths.

Mumbai saw a surge in daily cases again as it reported nearly 8,000 fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, the financial capital reported 7,898 new positive cases and 26 death. This number has taken the total tally to 5,35,017 in the city. The overall growth rate of coronavirus in Mumbai from April 6 to April 12, 2021, has been registered at 1.79 per cent

Talking about the death toll, the number stands at 58,245. On the other hand, the death toll of Mumbai is at 1,20,060.

