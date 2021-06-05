Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Maharashtra government took a U-turn on Unlock plan in the state, the MVA government in the state has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions on the basis of positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in hospitals. In an order on Friday night, the Maharashtra government announced that it will implement the five-level relaxed curbs from Monday across the state.

As per the order by the Maharashtra government, the districts and the cities will be divided into five levels. Those cities and districts, which have less than 5 per cent positivity rate and less than 25 per cent occupancy rate of oxygen beds, will be put in level 1 and will be free of all restrictions. With this, all shops, markets, restaurants, shopping malls, cinema halls, public places, shooting gatherings, funerals, marriages will be allowed to restart in level 1 areas from Monday.

Meanwhile, those cities and districts, which have up to 5 per cent positivity rate and 25-40 per cent occupancy rate will be placed under level 2 of the plan. The districts and cities having a 5 to 10 per cent positivity rate and 40-60 per cent occupancy rate will come under level 3. While those areas with a 10-20 per cent positivity rate and 60-75 per cent occupancy rate will be put under level 4, the areas with a positivity rate of 20 per cent and occupancy rate above 75 per cent will be placed under level 5 and will not see any relaxation.

The order also stated that while Mumbai and its suburbs, including Thane, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivali, will all be divided, the remaining 34 districts will be treated as separate, single administrative units. Some reports said that Mumbai may be put under level 2 or 3. However, the list of cities and districts in each category have not been announced yet.

In areas placed under level 2, shops, both essential and non-essential, can function regularly, while malls and cinema halls can reopen with 50 per cent occupancy. Private and government offices in level 1 and 2 areas have been allowed to function with 10 per cent capacity. Weddings ceremonies in leve 1 areas can take place without any restrictions, while in level 2 areas it will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy of the hall and not more than 100 guests.

In level 3 areas, while shops selling essential items can open till 4 pm on all days, the shops selling non-essential items can only function on weekdays on similar timings. Shopping malls and cinema halls will remain shut in level 3 areas and shopkeepers and people out on shopping should reach home by 5 pm after which an action will be taken. Meanwhile, offices in level 3 areas have been allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity and 50 people have been permitted to attend a marriage function.

In level 4 areas, offices have been allowed to function with 25 per cent capacity, while only 15 per cent staff can attend offices physically in level 5 areas. Wedding ceremonies under level 4 areas can take place with 25 people in attendance while only family members can attend a wediing ceremony in level 5 areas.

Meanwhile, The coronavirus positivity rates of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic areas were on the decline and a decision has been taken to offer some relaxation in restrictions, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday. Pawar said the authorities will wait for two days and implement the decision to offer relaxation in restrictions in the twin cities from Monday.

Pawar said he had asked officials to consider Pune and Khadki cantonments as part of Pune city while implementing the decision to offer relaxation from COVID-19 restrictions. He said decisions have been taken as per area and positivity rate, adding that places where the figure is above 10 per cent, the restrictions would remain in force.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan