Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Reeling under an unprecedented COVID-19 wave, Maharashtra will undergo a virtual lockdown for the next 15 days starting 8 pm today. The "lockdown-like" restrictions, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Addressing the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced severe, curfew-like restrictions on public movement over the next 15 days across the state, saying the "war against coronavirus has begun again," as it flagged a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period, Thackeray said but refrained from terming the new curbs as lockdown.

Here is a list of what's allowed and what's not during the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative:

What's Allowed

All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational.

Local transport to function for those involved in essential services.

Services and activities mentioned in Exceptions Category herein below are exempted from 7 AM to 8 PM on working days and their movements and operations are to be unrestricted during these periods.

House-helps to be allowed to travel and work during the 15-day period.

Essential Services

The following have been included in essential services during the 15-day restriction period in Maharashtra:

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with the dealers transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.

Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops

Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries

Cold storage and warehousing services

Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses

Services related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries

Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities

All public services by local authorities

Reserve Bank of India (RBI and services designated by RBI as essential

All offices of SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositiories, etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI

Transport of good

Agricultural activities

Water supply services

Export-Import services

Accredited media

E-commerce (only for supply of essential goods and services)

Petrol pumps

All cargo services

ATMs

Postal Services

What's Not Allowed

Section-144 CrCP to be imposed across state.

Non-essential movements banned for next 15 days.

All establishments, public places, activities and services to remain closed from Wednesday 8 pm.

Hotels and restaurants to remain closed. Only home delivery of food allowed.

Shooting for films, serial and advertisments will stay closed.

All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services to remain closed.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain shut.

All places of worship, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed.

