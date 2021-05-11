The ongoing lockdown-like curfew in Maharashtra, which was imposed to stem the growth of the COVID-19 in the state which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, is going to end on May 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the speculations of the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajeh Tope on Tuesday said that the final decision on the extension will be taken after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray on May 12. The ongoing lockdown-like curfew in Maharashtra, which was imposed to stem the growth of the COVID-19 in the state which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, is going to end on May 15.

"The decision over the extension of lockdown in the state will be taken in the cabinet meeting tomorrow", Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier yesterday, Rajesh Tope had hinted that the lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be extended till May 31 and said that the situation is currently under control in the state but warned that it can go "out of hand again" if the restrictions are lifted. Tope also said that the state is more prepared to tackle any upcoming wave of the deadly virus.

"The government is geared up to tackle the third wave and is in the midst of ramping up the bed capacity, availability of Remdesivir and other medical facilities and also to achieve self-sufficiency in oxygen through Mission Oxygen", he said.

The Maharashtra government had imposed a state-wide lockdown-like curfew last month on April 22 till May 1. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state continued and the state government extended the restrictions till May 15. Now, it will be decided tomorrow whether the lockdown-like curfew in the state will be extended or not.

The speculations over the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra came as the number of daily coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, which has been reeling under the resurgent pandemic, dropped below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday for the first time after March 31.

Maharashtra's overall caseload now stands at 51,38,973 while 549 fatalities pushed the toll 76,398, the state health department said. Maharashtra had reported 39,544 cases on March 31. The state had reported 54,022 cases on May 7, 53,605 on May 8 and 48,401 on May 9.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan