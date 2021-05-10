Maharashtra Lockdown: Tope said that the situation is currently under control in the state but warned that it can go "out of hand again" if the restrictions are lifted.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Despite a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will likely extend the lockdown in the state till May 31.

Tope said that the situation is currently under control in the state but warned that it can go "out of hand again" if the restrictions are lifted. He, however, said that the Maharashtra government is now better prepared to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government is geared up to tackle the third wave and is in the midst of ramping up the bed capacity, availability of Remdesivir and other medical facilities and also to achieve self-sufficiency in oxygen through Mission Oxygen. The government is also increasing the pace of vaccination," Tope was quoted as saying by Fress Press Journal.

The state government had first imposed the lockdown on April 22 which was extended till May 15 amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.

While Tope has hinted at extending the lockdown, Maharashtra has been witnessing a decline in its daily cases. On Sunday, the state reported 48,401 fresh cases and 572 fatalities that pushed its caseload and toll to 51.01 lakh and 75,849 respectively.

This was the first time since April 5 this year when the state reported less than 50,000 cases. Currently, Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent while the recovery rate is 86.4 per cent as 44.07 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Amid this, the state government has urged the Centre to develop their ownapplications for COVID-19 vaccination programme. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has proposed to built a separate vaccination app for the state to "ensure better interface and experience" for the citizens.

"As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state's procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally. There is fear about the app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group," Thackeray said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma