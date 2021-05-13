Maharashtra Lockdown: The strict measures under the 'Break the Chain' directives introduced by the Maharashtra government have definitely brought down the number of COVID-19 cases, but the curve is not stable yet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra cabinet, during a meeting on Wednesday, recommended the chief minister to extend the prevailing lockdown-like curbs in the state till May end to stem the further spread of the deadly virus. This comes as Maharashtra continue to report over 45,000 cases and more than 800 deaths from the past few weeks. On Wednesday, the state registered 46,781 new cases pushing its case tally to 52,26,710, while 816 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 78,007.

As per the curbs imposed by the Maharashtra government on April 22 till May 1 and were extended till May 15, no travel in public transport, except for essential services, is allowed in the state. All government and private offices have been directed to work with only 15 per cent of the workforce, while attendance in marriages has been capped at 25 per cent. Other restrictions include the closure of cinema halls, schools, colleges and other educational institutions, shopping malls, and other non-essential services.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, said that the state's per day CPVID-19 growth rate (0.8 per cent) is half of the country's growth rate (1.4 per cent). He said that out of 36 states, Maharashtra is at the 30th position in terms of the growth of coronavirus infection.

"Maharashtra's COVID-19 growth rate is merely half of the country's daily growth rate. The state's per day growth rate is 0.8 per cent as against the country's rate of 1.4 per cent. The state is carrying out around two lakh tests on a daily basis while per million testings is around 2.50 lakh. It is a very good sign for us," he said.

Tope, however, cautioned by saying, "The strict measures under the 'Break the Chain' directives introduced by the Maharashtra government have definitely brought down the number of COVID-19 cases, but the curve is not stable yet. There are some 12-15 districts in the state that have shown a decline in COVID-19 cases".

There are some districts where the number of cases are still a cause of concern for the state. "We need to focus on these districts more. The positivity rate is still not below 10 per cent. These are the reasons why cabinet ministers are in favour of extending lockdown in the state," he added.

The number of active cases had touched almost seven lakh last week, but we managed to bring it down to some five lakhs, he said. The covid-19 tally in Maharashtra has gone up to 52,26,710 with 46,781 new cases on Wednesday, while the death toll has reached 78,007.

