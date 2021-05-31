Maharashtra Lockdown News: As per the state government order, all establishments and shops engaged in essential services can remain open from 7 am to 2 pm where the positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds is less than 40 per cent.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till June 15 despite a decline in COVID-19 cases. Thackeray, however, said that relaxations will be given to each district depending upon the positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.

"Many are threatening to agitate if opening up is not announced. I want to request you to have patience. We have not imposed a very strict lockdown. I am not enjoying keeping these restrictions. But it is the need of the hour," Thackeray said at a virtual press conference.

What relaxations are likely to be given in districts with fewer cases?

As per the state government order, all establishments and shops engaged in essential services can remain open from 7 am to 2 pm where the positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds is less than 40 per cent. The guidelines say that local authorities will have the power whether non-essential shops can open or not and for how long.

However, after 3 pm, there will be restrictions on the movement of people except for medical and other emergencies or for home deliveries, the guidelines stated, adding all government offices can reopen with 25 per cent attendance.

All the agricultural work and equipment-related shops will be open on the working days till 2 pm. Considering the monsoon and sowing period, the local disaster management authority can give the permission to increase the timings of such agriculture-related goods and service providers or can also give a nod to remain open on Saturdays and Sundays, the order said.

What about districts where cases are rising?

In districts with a 20 per cent positivity rate and where 75 per cent of oxygen beds are occupied, people would not be allowed to enter or leave those areas. However, there is an exception for those in a medical emergency.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India, has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. Till Sunday, the state's total caseload stood at 57.31 lakh with the death toll at 94,844. The state has 2,71,801 active cases, as per the Maharashtra health department.

