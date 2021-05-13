Maharashtra Lockdown: As per the fresh guidelines, it will be mandatory for travellers from other states to submit a negative RT-PCR test report while entering Maharashtra.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra extended the lockdown in the state till June 1 despite a decline in coronavirus cases. This comes a day after the Maharashtra cabinet urged Chief Minister Thackeray to extend the curbs till May end.

As per the fresh guidelines, it will be mandatory for travellers from other states to submit a negative RT-PCR test report while entering Maharashtra. The guidelines also stated that stricter curbs should be imposed on rural markets and APMCs to ensure that appropriate COVID behaviour is followed.

Here's what is allowed and what's not in the state as the Maharashtra government extends lockdown till June 1:

* Negative COVID-19 report mandatory for people from other states while entering Maharashtra.

* In cargo carries, only two people (driver and cleaner) will be allowed.

* Local DMA should keep special vigil over rural markets and APMCs and ensure Covid Appropriate Behaviour and in if finds any such place as difficult to manage and discipline to ensure non-spread of Covid epidemic, local DMA may decide on a case by case basis to shut these or may impose further restrictions.

* Milk collection, transport and processing allowed in the state without any restriction.

* People engaged in Airport and Port services and needed for movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment needed for Covid management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and metro services.

* Hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services will continue.

* Vegetables shops, fruit vendors, grocery store can operate.

* Veterinary services allowed in the state.

* Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential

* Agriculture-related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector, including availability of farming input, seeds, fertilisers, equipment’s and repairs thereof.

* Media services will continue

* Petrol pumps can operate

* Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.

* Banking services and ATMs will continue

* Electric and gas supply services

* Pre-monsoon activities allowed by local authorities

* Any services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma