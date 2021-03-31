New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the wake of the spike in the COVID cases, the Maharastra government has imposed lockdown in several districts of the state. The number of cases have increased drastically after Feb especially in cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and the toll has reached 2.75 million. And now due to the same the Maharastra government has made the COVID-19 restrictions even more strict till April 15.

General guidelines

Mumbai

As per the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, the residential societies which have more than 5 COVID-19 cases will be closed by BMC. Meanwhile, during the night curfew places of gatherings like hotels and pubs will remain shut and only essential services will be provided. As per the mayor, there are more number of cases in chawls and slum areas.

Prabhani

The district which falls in the Marathwada region has been under strict lockdown since March 24 to March 31 where large gatherings are strictly prohibited.

Beed

Beed will remain under lockdown till April 4. The lockdown here, was imposed from March 26 due to the rise in COVID cases in the district. Reports state that the order was given by the Beed District Collector to control the spread of the virus. In Beed, all the schools, colleges, private offices will be closed and places like restaurants, hotels etc will also remain shut.

Aurangabad

The city of Aurangabad is under the night curfew which has been imposed till April 4.

Nanded

Nanded is also under lockdown from March 25 to April 4.

Nandurbar

Nandurbar is under lockdown from March 31 to April 15. The lockdown was imposed after the district saw 400 cases daily. All the public places like local markets, cinema halls and others will remain shut.

Maharashtra government has ruled out a complete lockdown. Meawhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that a Standard Operating Procedure will be kept on standby in the event of imposition of another lockdown in the state.