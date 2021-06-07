Maharashtra Unlock: At its onset, from Monday, June 7 onwards, eighteen districts in Maharashtra will see Level-1 of unlocking, five will have Level-2 of unlocking.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government on June 4 announced a detailed 5-level unlock plan based on the severity of COVID-19 spread, its positivity rate and availability of the Oxygen beds in the specific areas concerned. In an order published late in the night, the state government said that restrictions will vary from district to district with Level 1 districts set to have minimum restrictions and Level 5 maximum, starting Monday.

At its onset, from Monday, June 7 onwards, eighteen districts in Maharashtra will see Level-1 of unlocking, five will have Level-2 of unlocking. There will be ten districts under Level-3 and two in Level-4. The rest of the districts will fall under Level-5. The situation will be reassessed every Thursday by the authorities to determine the designation of a particular district or administrative unit into a particular level.

Which district falls under which level in Maharashtra?

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed which districts would fall into which levels.

"Level 1 will have Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal districts. Level 2 will have Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli, Mumbai and Dhule. In Level 3, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur will fall. Pune and Raigad will open later (as they fall into Level 4)," the minister announced.

In which level Mumbai falls?

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Mumbai falls under the Level 3 category of unlocking.

What are the five levels of restrictions?

Level 1: The government has defined Level 1 areas as the areas having a COVID positivity rate less than 5 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds should be below 25 per cent. In Level 1 funerals, weddings and social gatherings can take place without restrictions. Transport services are allowed to remain functional under Level 1 and manufacturing and other industries can also resume their operations.

Level 2: Level 2 will include areas with a positivity rate below 5 per cent and oxygen-beds availability between 25 to 40 per cent. In level 2, both essential and non-essential business establishments can open regularly with malls, theatres and restaurants allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Level 3: For a district to fall under Level 3, the areas should have a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40 per cent. Shops selling essential items can open till 4 pm, while the ones selling non-essential items are allowed to remain open till 4 pm on weekdays. Malls, theatres will remain shut whereas restaurants can open with 50 per cent seating capacity. Under Level 3, private offices are allowed to remain open on all days till 4 pm.

Level 4: Furthermore in Level 4, the positivity rate should be between 10 to 20 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60 per cent. Under level 4, only essential shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm. Malls and theatres will remain closed whereas the restaurants can only open for takeaways and deliveries.

Level 5: Districts with over 20 per cent positivity rate and 75 per cent oxygen-bed occupancy fall under Level 5. For Level 5, the near-lockdown like restrictions will continue. Essential-item shops will remain open only till 4 PM. Theatres and malls will remain closed. Restaurants will be open only for deliveries. Gyms and salons will be closed whereas public transport will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

How a change in the level of unlocking be notified to people?

Every Thursday the situation will be reassessed in terms of the said criteria of oxygen bed occupancy and test positivity rate. Authorities however need to give 48-hour notice to the citizens about the new level. A declared level will be put in place for one full week after which the subsequent reassessment of the situation.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma