New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reeling under the devastating second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra, the worst-hit Indian state, is likely to witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July-August, Maharashtra Home Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. Tope also said that the experts have suggested that the state is going to reach the plateau level of COVID-19 cases by the end of May.

"As per epidemiologists, Maharashtra could witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July or August. Maharashtra is trying to be self-sufficient in terms of the availability of medical oxygen by then. It has been said the state could reach the plateau level of COVID-19 cases by the end of May. If it is hit by a third wave in July or August, it would increase the challenges before the state administration", Rajesh Tope said as quoted by news agency PTI.

He was speaking after taking part in a review meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. During the discussion, the chief minister stressed on setting up 125 PSA (pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants (for generating medical oxygen) at the earliest for treating patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection.

Tope also said that Maharashtra is facing a shortage of 10,000 to 15,000 vials of Remdesivir, used to treat critical COVID-19 patients. Though there is a shortage, we have asked doctors to use it judiciously. The grim prediction by Tope came on a day when Maharashtra recorded 66,159 fresh coronavirus cases and 771 fatalities.

Meanwhile, adding to the woes, no vaccination against COVID-19 will be held in Mumbai for the next three days as the existing stock of doses has been exhausted, the BMC said on Thursday. The civic body also said that the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all between 18-44 years from May 1 is also likely to be delayed due to the shortage of vaccine doses.

"The BMC will not hold any vaccination camp on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because the existing stock has been exhausted. With this, the civic body is likely to postpone its vaccination drive for 18-44 age category beyond May 1," the BMC said adding that "If fresh supplies were received, vaccination will resume".

There are 63 civic-run vaccination centres in the city besides 73 centres run by private hospitals. The corporation also stressed that those in the above-45 category should not fear that they will not be inoculated once the drive for the 18-44 age group begins.

